In Rotation: October 2023

October’s “In Rotation” playlist comes just in time for the leaves to start turning.

This month’s “In Rotation” playlist showcases tracks from artists we know you’ll love, including four-time Grammy nominee and Tony winner Melba Moore. Other songs feature Chicago artists like TheoryMartinX, Human Bloom, Wyatt Waddell and much more — plus an on-air exclusive from Georgia-based artist Lilly Yan (until her track is released on October 12).

Experience the selection gracing our airwaves all throughout October by tuning in to Vocalo Radio at 91.1 FM, accessing our web player or using the Vocalo app. Don’t forget to save the playlist on Spotify below.

Interested in sharing your music with us? Submit your track through this form (or locate it under the “Submit Music” tab on our homepage)!

Written by Blake Hall

More from Vocalo: