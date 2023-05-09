In Rotation: May 2023

Pictured above: McKinley Dixon by Jimmy Fontaine, photo courtesy of the artist.

May is blooming with new sounds from artists you should know! Check out Vocalo’s fresh picks for this month’s “In Rotation” update.

Get ready for summer with some hot new tracks hand-picked by Team Vocalo, featuring artists you may have heard spinning before like Lilly Yan, Stranded Civilians and Akeem — plus some new voices including McKinley Dixon and Lilla Sol.

Chicago listeners can tune in to Vocalo 91.1 FM to catch May’s selections on-air all month long. Not in Chicago? Use Vocalo’s web player or the Vocalo app, and save our “In Rotation” Spotify playlist to your library below.

Want your music featured on Vocalo’s airwaves? Submit it for consideration by using this form!

More from Vocalo: