Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

In Rotation: May 2022

Written by on May 10, 2022

Pictured above: Saneit, photo courtesy of the artist.

Summer is just around the corner. Time to fire up your playlists!

Getting sick of your usual playlists? We’ve got the soundtrack to your summer with some fresh tracks added to our on-air rotation this month — featuring 10 artists out of Chicago! Stream the “In Rotation” playlist on Spotify below, and make sure to tune in at 91.1 FM to catch them spinning on-air until June.

“HYL (hit yo line)” by Jimmee Music will be added to the Spotify playlist when it’s released on Wednesday and “The Same” by Senite will be added upon it’s release on Sunday. Until then, they’re on-air exclusive tracks.

Written by George Chiligiris

More from Vocalo:

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like

Helado Negro: Soundscapes Para El Alma

May 9, 2022

Aasha Marie’s Music Is A Testament To Her Faith

May 9, 2022

Domingos En Conversación: Audry Funk, Rap Con Espiritu Autogestivo

May 6, 2022

Continue reading

Previous post

Helado Negro: Soundscapes Para El Alma

Thumbnail