Pictured above: Saneit, photo courtesy of the artist.

Summer is just around the corner. Time to fire up your playlists!

Getting sick of your usual playlists? We’ve got the soundtrack to your summer with some fresh tracks added to our on-air rotation this month — featuring 10 artists out of Chicago! Stream the “In Rotation” playlist on Spotify below, and make sure to tune in at 91.1 FM to catch them spinning on-air until June.

“HYL (hit yo line)” by Jimmee Music will be added to the Spotify playlist when it’s released on Wednesday and “The Same” by Senite will be added upon it’s release on Sunday. Until then, they’re on-air exclusive tracks.

Written by George Chiligiris

