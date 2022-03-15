Vocalo Radio

In Rotation: March 2022

March 15, 2022

Pictured above: TheoryMartinX. Photo courtesy of the artist.

Spring cleaning includes your music libraries; spruce up your playlists with some of the freshest tracks in hip-hop, R&B, soul and more added to Vocalo’s on-air rotation this month.

Treat yourself and check out March’s “In Rotation” refresh, spinning on 91.1 FM all month long! Tracks are also available for streaming on the “In Rotation” Spotify playlist below — excluding “In My Dreams” by ShawnBoi, which is an on-air exclusive.

