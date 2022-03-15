Pictured above: TheoryMartinX. Photo courtesy of the artist.

Spring cleaning includes your music libraries; spruce up your playlists with some of the freshest tracks in hip-hop, R&B, soul and more added to Vocalo’s on-air rotation this month.

Treat yourself and check out March’s “In Rotation” refresh, spinning on 91.1 FM all month long! Tracks are also available for streaming on the “In Rotation” Spotify playlist below — excluding “In My Dreams” by ShawnBoi, which is an on-air exclusive.

