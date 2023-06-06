Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

In Rotation: June 2023

Written by on June 6, 2023

Pictured above: Gayun Cannon, photo courtesy of the artist.

June has finally graced us with abundant sunshine, and we have the perfect new songs to enhance your enjoyment of those sunbeams. Check out this month’s “In Rotation” refresh!

Immerse yourself in June’s refreshed “In Rotation” playlist and explore tracks from local Chicago artists like Elijah LeFlore and Gayun Cannon, as well as artists from across the country (and the globe) including Amar Miller and Kosmo Kint.

Chicago listeners can tune in to 91.1 FM to catch June’s selections spinning on-air all month long. For our national audience, you can tune in via our web player, or the Vocalo app. And don’t forget to save this month’s “In Rotation” playlist to your Spotify library for easy access!

Want your music to featured on the Vocalo airwaves and heard nationwide?  Submit it for consideration by using this form (or under the “Submit Music” tab on our homepage)!

Written by Omi Salisbury

More from Vocalo:

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like

DLOW Brings Bopping Back With “Shuffle 3.0”

June 5, 2023

Mike Dunn: A Dive Into The House DJ’s Catalog With DJ Purple & Jesse De La Peña

June 5, 2023

Julieta Venegas en Chicago: el esplendor de ‘Tu historia’ en vivo

June 5, 2023

Continue reading

Previous post

DLOW Brings Bopping Back With “Shuffle 3.0”

Thumbnail