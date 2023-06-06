In Rotation: June 2023

Pictured above: Gayun Cannon, photo courtesy of the artist.

June has finally graced us with abundant sunshine, and we have the perfect new songs to enhance your enjoyment of those sunbeams. Check out this month’s “In Rotation” refresh!

Immerse yourself in June’s refreshed “In Rotation” playlist and explore tracks from local Chicago artists like Elijah LeFlore and Gayun Cannon, as well as artists from across the country (and the globe) including Amar Miller and Kosmo Kint.

Chicago listeners can tune in to 91.1 FM to catch June’s selections spinning on-air all month long. For our national audience, you can tune in via our web player, or the Vocalo app. And don’t forget to save this month’s “In Rotation” playlist to your Spotify library for easy access!

Want your music to featured on the Vocalo airwaves and heard nationwide? Submit it for consideration by using this form (or under the “Submit Music” tab on our homepage)!

Written by Omi Salisbury

More from Vocalo: