Pictured above: Longshot; image courtesy of the artist.

Happy New Music Tuesday! We’ve got a fresh new batch of tracks added to our on-air rotation this month…

Stream June’s “In Rotation” playlist update on Spotify below, or tune in to catch these songs live on 91.1 FM! Two tracks, West Side hip-hop artist FURY’s “Revolution” and D.Summors’ “What We’re On,” are on-air exclusives and will be added to the Spotify playlist when they are made available for streaming June 24.

Written by Morgan Ciocca

