In Rotation: July 2023

Pictured above: Color., photo courtesy of the artist.

July is gifting us with the new music you need to expand your palate! Check out Vocalo’s fresh picks for this month’s “In Rotation” update.

Press play on this month’s “In Rotation” playlist to hear music from artists you might know – like Khaliyah X and Senite — plus some fresh names we know you’ll love like Color. and After Ours. Tune in at 91.1 FM Chicago, 89.5 FM Northwest Indiana, the Vocalo app or our web player to hear the new tracks spinning on our airwaves.

If you want to submit your music for consideration to be featured as an “In Rotation” or “Poised To Break Through” selection, send us your music using this form!

Written by Imani Warren

More from Vocalo: