Current track

Title

Artist

In Rotation: January 2024

Written by on January 9, 2024

Pictured above: callmejimmee by Blake Hall / Vocalo Radio

New Year, new music! Vocalo brings you fresh tracks to add to your playlists with our first “In Rotation” update of 2024.

If your New Year’s resolution was to expand your musical palate, Vocalo has you covered with these tracks added into our on-air rotation, and “In Rotation” Spotify playlist. Start this year strong with new music from Chicago and beyond.

Get to know artists like Jessica Jolia, TheoryMartinx, Audrey V. and more with this month’s playlist refresh — spinning on-air until next month, and streaming now on Spotify. 

Check out past “In Rotation” picks on Spotify below!

Written by Abigail Harrison

More from Vocalo:

Related posts:

In Rotation: April 2023 callmejimmee Embraces The Imperfect On Self-Titled Project In Rotation: August 2022 Bekoe’s Top 5 “In Rotation” Picks: August 2022 Default ThumbnailIn Rotation: December 2022 In Rotation: March 2023
Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like

Fathom DJ’s “Sonic Revival” Celebrates DJs As Tastemakers

January 5, 2024

The Reel Critic: Behind The Curtain For Film Awards Season

January 5, 2024

Top 5 Tiny Desk Concerts of 2023

January 5, 2024

Continue reading

Previous post

Fathom DJ’s “Sonic Revival” Celebrates DJs As Tastemakers

Thumbnail