In Rotation: January 2024

Pictured above: callmejimmee by Blake Hall / Vocalo Radio

New Year, new music! Vocalo brings you fresh tracks to add to your playlists with our first “In Rotation” update of 2024.

If your New Year’s resolution was to expand your musical palate, Vocalo has you covered with these tracks added into our on-air rotation, and “In Rotation” Spotify playlist. Start this year strong with new music from Chicago and beyond.

Get to know artists like Jessica Jolia, TheoryMartinx, Audrey V. and more with this month’s playlist refresh — spinning on-air until next month, and streaming now on Spotify.

Check out past “In Rotation” picks on Spotify below!

Written by Abigail Harrison

More from Vocalo: