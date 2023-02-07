Vocalo Radio

In Rotation: February 2023

Written by on February 7, 2023

Pictured above: Lilly Yan, photo courtesy of the artist.

Looking for some fire tracks to refresh your personal playlist? Well look no further than February’s “In Rotation” selections.

It’s time to refresh your playlist with some newness from some of our favorite up-and-coming artists. Check out this month’s “In Rotation” to hear tracks from artists like Adam Martinez, The Third and Kayo, all artists that submitted their tracks for consideration. If you are and artist who’d like to be considered for on-air play, submit your recently released (within the last year or so), FCC clean track here.

In Rotation is streaming now on Spotify below, with the exception of “Dream” by Audrey V, which will be released and added to the playlist on Feb. 10, and “The Shining ” by Galaxy Francis, which will be released and added to the playlist on Feb. 15. All songs will be spinning on Vocalo through the end of the month.

