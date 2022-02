Pictured above: WemmyMo, photo courtesy of the artist.

Need some new tunes? We’ve got you covered.

Check out the hottest tracks we’ll be spinning all February with this month’s on-air rotation update. Stream February’s “In Rotation” now on Spotify — except for JusSol‘s “Go too Far…,” which is available exclusively on Bandcamp — or catch all 10 tracks on-air all month long…

Written by George Chiligiris

