In Rotation: August 2023

Pictured above: Sen Morimoto, photo courtesy of the artist.

As August unfolds, two certainties emerge: rain showers, and a refresh of our “In Rotation” playlist. Check out a cascade of new tracks to enhance your playlist and accompany you through the rest of the summer!

Plunge into the revitalized “In Rotation” playlist for August, where the spotlight lands firmly on Chicago. Experience the music of local artists like Sen Morimoto, mohit and RIIJA, and international sensations Zouj and Sahareya.

Chicago listeners can dial in to 91.1 FM to enjoy this curated selection live on the air throughout the month. For our national audience, tune in via our our web player or the Vocalo app. And remember to save this month’s “In Rotation” playlist on Spotify for effortless access!

Are you an artist aspiring to grace the Vocalo airwaves? Submit your music for consideration using this form (or find it under the “Submit Music” tab on our homepage)!

Stream the archive of all our past “In Rotation” picks on Spotify below!

Written by Omi Salisbury

More from Vocalo: