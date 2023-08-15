Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

In Rotation: August 2023

Written by on August 15, 2023

Pictured above: Sen Morimoto, photo courtesy of the artist.

As August unfolds, two certainties emerge: rain showers, and a refresh of our “In Rotation” playlist. Check out a cascade of new tracks to enhance your playlist and accompany you through the rest of the summer!

Plunge into the revitalized “In Rotation” playlist for August, where the spotlight lands firmly on Chicago. Experience the music of local artists like Sen Morimoto, mohit and RIIJA, and international sensations Zouj and Sahareya.

Chicago listeners can dial in to 91.1 FM to enjoy this curated selection live on the air throughout the month. For our national audience, tune in via our our web player or the Vocalo app. And remember to save this month’s “In Rotation” playlist on Spotify for effortless access!

Are you an artist aspiring to grace the Vocalo airwaves? Submit your music for consideration using this form (or find it under the “Submit Music” tab on our homepage)!

Stream the archive of all our past “In Rotation” picks on Spotify below!

Written by Omi Salisbury

More from Vocalo:

Related posts:

In Rotation: December 2021 In Rotation: October 2022 In Rotation: January 2023 Kayo Says Chicago Is Home To A New Renaissance Galaxy Francis Talks Name Change, “The Shining” On Vocalo In Rotation: June 2023
Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like

Kayo Takes The Good With The Bad On ‘It Was Fun While It Lasted’

August 1, 2023

For Tilly Bushay, Music Continues The Conversation

July 31, 2023

Bekoe’s Top 5 “In Rotation” Picks: July 2023

July 12, 2023

Continue reading

Previous post

Pinqy Ring At Lollapalooza: “I Am Worthy, I Am Learning, I Am It, I Am Lit”

Thumbnail