Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

In Rotation: April 2022

Written by on April 12, 2022

Pictured above: Grace Kinter and Charlie Curtis-Beard. Photo courtesy of the artists.

Vocalo’s on-air rotation is in bloom with some new tunes to brighten your day.

Rain or shine, Vocalo’s always got something new to play for you! Check out these fresh spring tracks from artists like Senite, Dev Patrick, Grace Kinter and more on-air all month long — or on our “In Rotation” Spotify playlist, streaming below.

Written by George Chiligiris

More from Vocalo:

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like

Ryan Alexander Stays Aligned With His Purpose

April 11, 2022

Vince Staples Brings “Magic” With “RAMONA PARK BROKE MY HEART”

April 8, 2022

Justseeds Cooperative And The NRDC Fuse Art And Activism At EXPO

April 8, 2022

Continue reading

Previous post

Ryan Alexander Stays Aligned With His Purpose

Thumbnail