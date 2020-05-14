Vocalo Radio

Tatiana Hazel Is Back With A Dancey New Single “In My Room!”

May 14, 2020

Chicago-bred and LA based singer, songwriter, and fashion designer Tatiana Hazel returns with a new single “In My Room!”

With a groovy bassline and claps that evoke the best of new wave, the tune has a groovy but nostalgic melancholy akin to the best moments in a John Hughes movie. It’s an empowering anthem, which finds the ever skillful Hazel effortlessly alighting over a self-produced bop so engaging that you almost forget how long you’ve been stuck at home.

The lyrics discuss feelings of relief post-breakup, with a phrase that loops in your head for hours afterwards “I thought I needed a savior, I couldn’t see it until later, but I think you did me a favor by leaving me.” The song’s emotional resonance and polished production are what we’ve come to expect of this burgeoning and multi-talented star, and we can’t wait to see what comes next.

 

 

