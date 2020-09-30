Think back to sitting on a plane, pre-pandemic. The excitement of takeoff, already thinking ahead to landing at a new destination. Maybe it’s a beach vacation. Maybe it’s a trip home for the holidays. Maybe it’s a weekend reunion with an old friend.

The pandemic has changed every aspect of daily life, leaving many yearning for the little things taken for granted. Looking back on flights, the time spent just sitting and listening to music definitely falls into that category. Ayana Contreras was inspired by music she would listen to on the plane to create her “In Flight” playlist.

“In this moment of travel bans and self-imposed quarantines, all I want to do is get on a jet plane and go somewhere far, far away,” she said. “This collection of songs is inspired by the playlists I tend to make for my in-flight listening pleasure, to be reminded of that super exciting moment of lift-off.”

Stream the smooth sounds of “In Flight” below and reminisce on looking out above the clouds …

Written by Morgan Ciocca.