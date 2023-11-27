In the heart of the South Side, community leader and hip-hop artist Heavy Crownz has been sowing the seeds of positivity and growth.

Heavy Crownz’s multiple disciplines connect the worlds of music, community engagement and personal transformation. Sitting down with Vocalo host Bekoe, Heavy Crownz shared his insights on the intersection of art, community and self-discovery.

In his journey of personal development, Heavy Crownz has found a clear message: growth is a natural process, and embracing it leads to self-improvement. He emphasizes the importance of intention and grace in his own journey, and attributes the role of spirituality, studying various texts and building a relationship with the God in shaping his perspective on life.

“I’m going to change. I’m going to learn. I’m going to expand if I’m present to the opportunities all around me to do so,” Heavy remarked. “It doesn’t even really require a whole bunch of work; more so a whole bunch of being present to all the things around me that’s always aiding, always adding, supporting where I said I want to go.”

Heavy Crownz sits inside Vocalo’s studio as he shares how he balances being both a community leader and an artist. Morgan Ciocca/Vocalo Radio

His latest project, BRANCHED OUT! EP, was released on Oct. 9, and combines California and Chicago sounds through hip-hop, jazz and techno elements. It was produced by Chicago’s Kid Breeze and features Chicago duo Mother Nature, taking listeners on the melodic embodiment of Heavy’s growth journey. The fusion of the distinct musical tones instantly sets a vibe at the start of each track, encouraging listeners to raise their own vibrations.

“The origins of BRANCHED OUT! are really just rooted in me taking a time to reflect my past year… just about all the different places I’ve been traveling for music, the connections I’ve been making across America and beyond, and the relationships I’ve been able to highlight on this tape in the form of features,” Heavy explained. “BRANCHED OUT! has really just been about expanding.”

Heavy’s growth journey also incorporates a deep commitment to his Englewood community, where he serves as the director of non-profit organization Imagine Englewood if. The organization offers community programs including computer literacy, financial literacy workshops and healthy cooking initiatives in efforts to empower residents, especially youth, with valuable life skills and knowledge.

Heavy Crownz outside of Vocalo’s studio, sporting the “GROW” hat from his brand Grdn Supply. Morgan Ciocca/Vocalo Radio

Heavy’s activism also places emphasis on the importance of healthy food access — especially in Englewood, which was once a food desert — and the efforts of organizations like Grow Greater Englewood and Go Green Community Fresh Market to provide fresh and affordable produce to the community.

“It just makes me happy to also be in line with so many other amazing [organizations] in Englewood doing this work,” Heavy acknowledged. “I’m grateful to be in Englewood and be able to just be a vessel for so many things.

Heavy’s EP BRANCHED OUT! is available now on all streaming platforms. As he continues to evolve, Heavy remains dedicated to planting seeds of positivity, creativity and growth within his community and beyond.

Vocalo host Bekoe (left) and Heavy Crownz sat down to discuss the artist’s new EP and more. Morgan Ciocca/Vocalo Radio

Keep up with Heavy Crownz on Instagram on their website

Interview and audio production by Bekoe

Audio editing by Blake Hall

Written introduction by Blake Hall

Photography by Morgan Ciocca

