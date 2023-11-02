Comedian and musician Hannibal Buress (AKA Eshu Tune) is back in the city for a part-comedy, part-music performance at the Chicago Theatre on Nov. 2, for 312 Comedy Festival.

He stopped by the Vocalo studio to talk with hosts Bekoe and Nudia Hernandez about fusing comedy and music through his alter ego Eshu Tune, his latest single “I LIFT WEIGHTS!!” and opening a venue in New York.

The Chicago native is known for his stand-up comedy and acting work (“Broad City,” Daddy’s Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home), but he also makes music under the guise of Eshu Tune. Buress sees his comedy as a warm-up for his musical performances, with well-done and thoughtful production the audience will not see coming.

Hannibal Buress returned to the Vocalo studio ahead of his Nov. 2 comedy and music show at the Chicago Theatre, as part of 312 Comedy Festival. Blake Hall/Vocalo Radio

Buress, as Eshu Tune, released his latest track “I LIFT WEIGHTS!!” in June 2023, which was recorded while flexing both his biceps and his artistic ingenuity in the studio. The single combines comedy and music, similarly to previously-released tracks like “Knee Brace” and “Veneers.” Buress notes he knows most fans are attending his Chicago Theatre show to see his stand-up, but wants his music performance to stand out on its own as a one-of-a-kind experience.

“This one is definitely a break-even or a negative excursion — and no regrets at all!” Buress joked. “I’m hyped about it, man. We got an eight-piece band, horn section, and we’re prepping, man. It’s just been dope.”

In 2011, Buress made his debut on the Chicago Theatre stage, alongside fellow comedians Demetri Martin and Kristen Schaal as part of the Just for Laughs festival. This was just the beginning for him; he headlined a show at the theater for the first time in 2018 to a sold-out crowd, and has opened for other comics there on several other occasions.

Going forward, the comedian revealed he will be taking over the Knitting Factory in NYC, a now-closed performance venue where he used to host Sunday night comedy. He performed the last show at the venue before it closed in August 2022, and he was approached by the realtor to acquire the space earlier this year.

“Initially I was skeptical,” Buress remarked. “Then I started thinking about it… I’m excited about that part of the game, to be able to help other folks with their shows.”

Buress is set to perform, both as a comedian and as Eshu Tune, at the Chicago Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit hannibalburess.com.

(From left to right) Bekoe, Hannibal Buress and Nudia Hernandez outside of the Vocalo studio on Oct. 31. Blake Hall/Vocalo Radio

Keep up with Hannibal Buress Eshu Tune

Interview by Nudia Hernandez and Bekoe

Audio editing and production by Bekoe

Video filmed by Morgan Ciocca, edited by Bekoe and Morgan Ciocca

Written introduction by Blake Hall

Photography by Blake Hall

