With just two songs to his name, bouncing beats, soulful vocals and provocative music videos are already Grante Young’s signature.

The Chicago born and raised pop-R&B artist released brooding single “Shouldn’t Do” on June 18, which made its way onto Vocalo’s In Rotation playlist for July. We virtually sat down with Grante Young for a quick rundown of the Chicago music scene, his go-to Starbucks order and his hidden artistic talents.

Photo courtesy of the artist.

I feel like every artist, writer and producer in Chicago has the potential to impact the world. Grante Young

When did you first find a love for music; did you always want to pursue it professionally?

I found my love for music when I was eight watching Disney movies. I didn’t always want to pursue music professionally. I wanted to be a doctor.

Where do you draw musical inspiration from?

I draw my musical inspiration from everyday life and situations. You know, the ups and downs.

Who is one artist you feel has had the greatest influence on your identity as a musician?

I feel like Chris Brown and Frank Ocean both have had the greatest influence on my identity as a musician.

Grante Young’s “how it started” early influences playlist on Spotify.

What’s an artist you listen to that would surprise people?

People would probably be surprised that I listen to Doja Cat or Snoh Aalegra.

What do you like about the Chicago music scene?

What I like most about the Chicago music scene is that it’s limitless. I feel like every artist, writer and producer in Chicago has the potential to impact the world.

What do you feel could be improved in the Chicago music scene?

Organization would really improve the Chicago music scene.

Walk us through the process of creating “Shouldn’t Do.”

[Producer] Eesh and I were at [singer-songwriter] Bjrnck’s house chilling, and Eesh was like, “I got an idea.“ We wrote it on the floor [at] Bjrnck’s. It actually didn’t take long at all.

Who is your dream dinner party guest, living or dead?

Frank Ocean.

If you could be exceptionally great at just one thing, other than music, what would it be?

If I could be exceptionally good at one thing other than music, it’d probably be creative directing. I feel like creative directing sets and runways would be hot.

Photo courtesy of the artist.

Dunkin’ or Starbucks, and your go-to order?

Starbucks, and my go-to is a brown sugar oat milk shaken espresso with light ice and vanilla sweet cold foam on top.

Do you have any hidden talents, or something you’re really good at but you never talk about?

My hidden talent is that I am secretly good at designing or art in general. I used to paint portraits of my family.

If you could travel anywhere in the world right now, where would you go?

If I could travel anywhere in the world right now, I’d go to Europe, just because their food and way of life is healthier in my opinion.

Who was your favorite musician growing up? Do you feel like they have influenced your musical style today?

My favorite musician growing up was Miss Lauryn Hill, but I don’t think she influenced my musical style. I love her, though.

What’s the most recent movie you watched?

The most recent movie I watched is Spell. Omari Hardwick was the protagonist. It was hot, because it portrays a successful Black man playing a role you’d usually not see. I was on a flight heading to New York when I watched it.

What are you working on right now? Anything listeners should know about?

I’m working on a few things right now. I can’t really say, but I can tell you that there’s new music on the way, and I love you guys for all of the support. It means a lot and I appreciate it.

Edited for length and clarity by Erik Anderson

