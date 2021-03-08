Hailing from Long Island, rapper Gold Hippy brings the groove… His song “Groovn” was featured as one of our November Poised to Break Through tracks, and “One on One” was selected as a February In Rotation track. He talks Stanley Kubrick, the rain and his origin story.

Where are you from?

I’m from New York, New York.

Where do you live now?

Currently living bicoastal in L.A. and NY.

What 3 songs do you have on repeat right now?

“Groovn” – Gold Hippy

“Underworld” – Money Man

“What Would Kobe Do (WwKd)” – Gold Hippy

What 3 artists are you most influenced by?

Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, Money Man.

What have you been up to lately?

A lot of new music and visuals. “One On One,” in December, several new projects in 2021 including my debut EP at the top of the year in January, working on my new content series “Hippy In The Thrifty,” and continuing to spread the Groove around the world.

When did you start making music?

I started making music in high school. I linked with one of my friends who was a producer in his parents’ basement and we’ve been “Groovn” ever since!

Favorite song to perform?

“Grand Slam”! Every time I perform that one we go crazy!

What’s one song that always gets stuck in your head for no reason?

“Electric Feel” by MGMT.

What would you want your last meal to be?

My last meal would be a plate with more life!

Nerdiest thing you enjoy?

Definitely that I edit and direct all of my music videos and trailers, and create all of the artwork for all my releases.

Favorite album released last year?

King’s Disease by Nas!

Do you like the sound of the rain? Why or why not?

The sound of the rain is cool, definitely a vibe. I recorded a couple of hits while it was raining, looking out the window.

What was your favorite song as a child?

“Gimme Some More” by Busta Rhymes.

What’s your opinion on Wes Anderson films?

I don’t really watch Anderson films, I’m more of a Stanley Kubrick type of guy. I like the movie The Shining. I try to incorporate elements of his films into all of my music videos.

Follow Gold Hippy on Twitter and Instagram , and stream their music below:

Interview edited for length and clarity by Morgan Ciocca