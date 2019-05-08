Girls Rock! Chicago Talks Empowerment Through Music

Gabriella Hirsch, Program Coordinator, and Britt Julious, a writer for the Chicago Tribune, joined Jill Hopkins in the studio to talk about the Girls Rock! Carnival taking place May 19th as Sleeping Village. They also talked about their week long Girls Rock! Camp. The camp is designed to have the participants learn how to play, record, and write music. Over the course of the week they form bands and write a song that is preformed live at a showcase for the parents at the end of the camp. This year the showcase is at Lincoln Hall.

When asked about the importance of this being a space for girls and TGNC youth, Britt Julious replied, “Sometimes you just need a safe space were you’re not going to be judged, where you don’t feel like you have to preform to any sort of standards that might develop.”

Girls Rock! Chicago is a non-profit that promotes a welcoming environment for girls, transgender, and gender non-conforming youth who want to get more involved in music. The camp teaches them about the musical, creative, and technical skills involved in being a musician.

Check out the full interview here:

