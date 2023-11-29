Generacion Especial: Regional Mexican Music with a Chicago Twist

Trading in cowboy hats and other traditional grupo outfits for baseball hats and jerseys is just one example of Especial’s Chicago twist.

Journalist Alejandro Hernandez spoke with the band to learn more about the movement they’re calling “that Chicago corridos tumbado s—t.”

Generacion Especial, image provided by artist

Local regional bands, or grupos, have been a staple in Chicago’s predominantly-Mexican communities for decades, often providing live music for events ranging from a child’s birthday party to neighborhood festivals. But 2023 has seen the rise of Regional Mexican music to the forefront of the mainstream. While artists like Peso Pluma have become household names, Grupo Firme was the closing headliner for Chicago’s most recent Sueños Festival. And this spring, as Billboard noted that “for the first time, two regional songs [were] in the top five” of the Billboard Hot 100, the magazine declared that Regional Mexican Music Isn’t Just Having a Moment — It’s Been a Movement.

Now that mainstream media is finally beginning to take notice of this storied musical tradition, the opportunity for up-and-coming regional acts to emerge is imminent. Enter Generacion Especial. The quartet is still young: some members are still teenagers. They’re led by lead singer Eduardo Bravo, requintero player Carlos Mendoza, armonía and bass player Misael Alvarado, and Justin Ocegueda (the youngest member) on the tololoche.

Since officially debuting in 2019, they’ve dropped two mixtapes with covers of popular regional songs. And now that they’ve established a following, Generacion Especial plans to release new music that will give the genre a Chicago twist. They recently dropped their first original corridos song titled “Dr. Plug.” The video for “Dr. Plug” includes visuals usually connected to hip hop: lowrider vintage cars, baseball hats and jerseys, for instance (instead of cowboy hats and more traditional ranchwear)… It’s just one example of Especial’s Chicago twist.

Journalist Alejandro Hernandez spoke with members Eduardo and Carlos, as well as their manager, Chicago rapper Rafael Navarro, to learn more about the movement they’re calling “that Chicago corridos tumbado s—t.”

Alejandro Hernandez: For the people reading this at home, can you just introduce yourselves and explain how you all decided to come together as a group?

Eduardo Bravo: My name is Lalo Tumbado and I’m the main singer and I play armonÍa in the grupo. I’ve been playing music my whole life but actually playing professionally, I think since I was like 13.

Carlos Mendoza: I’m Grifo, and I play requintero. Before the group, I played for about two years, and with them it’s been another two years.

EB: We both had our own grupos before coming together. One day [Grifo] helped us out, and we lowkey f–d with how he played, and the way he played was the style we were looking [for]. I talked to our manager at the time and told him he basically had an open spot.

Generacion Especial, image provided by artist

AH: Storytelling is so important in corridos, so I wanted to ask what was the story behind “Dr. Plug?”

EB: It’s a real life story, it’s not made up. We can’t say a lot, but it’s for a person whose name is Doctor. Everything that we’ve been writing is real stories. I don’t really like to write made up stories, I like it to be real and what’s actually happening in our life right now. And that corrido came from my boy, like lots of things that happened with him. I put it into one song, and I made it for him.

AH: People may not realize the similarities between hip-hop and corridos. Could you speak on this correlation? Especially with having someone with a hip-hop background help mentor you.

EB: There’s a lot of rappers now trying to get on this. Whether it’s reggaeton, or Mexican music, they’re acknowledging it now. We’re f—g up the music s—t right now with this corridos s—t. Now also the Mexican artists are starting to dress like rappers with streetwear and add freestyles to their lyrics. [Rafael Navarro] has actually connected us with a lot of people that aren’t just in the Mexican music industry but with actual rappers and other people doing things all over the industry.

Rafael Navarro: For someone like me, who was born and raised with Mexican music at home, but fell in love with hip-hop at an early age, I finally feel right at home. For many years I tried bridging the gap between both cultures, but the generational differences wouldn’t allow it. I’m proud of this generation of young Mexican Americans for growing the genre and taking it to where it’s headed. I am excited for the music that will come from these changes and the evolution of the genre as a whole. I love being in the position I am in to help usher the sound of our city, regardless of genre. Dope is dope. Period.

AH: In the video [for “Dr. Plug.”], you all had shirts that said ‘this is that Chicago Corridos Tumbado Sh*t.’ What makes the music you make different from the traditional styles in Mexico? Have you had any pushback from older generations?

EB: That’s our style. We actually come from the streets of Chicago, from the struggle. Everything we been doing and talking about is real. We’re most known for that style, and I really think that we can make a movement with that. I think we’re different because it’s us.

CM: We’re the ones actually representing it. At the beginning when it all started, the old heads didn’t even like it.

EB: They would be like ‘play some old stuff!’ They want to hear music from their time, except now it’s our time. Now that it’s popping, everyone is listening to it. From little kids to grandmas.

AH: How does it feel for all of you to be a part of this next evolution?

EB: It feels awesome. We got a lot coming.

CM: I don’t think there would have been a better time to be a part of the music scene than right now. We got a whole lot of music for the world to hear. It’s all work and patience.

Interview and introduction by Alejandro Hernandez

