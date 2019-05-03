WeekendGabe Reviews “TrillStatik” by Bun B and Statik Selektah

This week Vocalo’s senior hip hop correspondent Gabe Mendoza reviews “TrillStatik,” the newest work from Underground Kingz member Bun B. The album is only one in a string of successful solo works for the rapper, but this time he’s breaking new barriers.

Bun B and producer Statik Selektah recorded the album over live stream and were finished with production in less than twelve hours. The star-studded appearances feature work from Method Man, Westside Gunn, Talib Kweli, Fat Joe and more.

The mix of up and comers with famous voices is what makes the album so unique; however, Mendoza believes the best collaborations happen when time and planning go into a project.

Listen to the full review below and find the album on any streaming service. Gabe recommends the track, “Moving Mountains”.

Stream “TrillStatik” below: