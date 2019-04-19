Gabe Mendoza reviews Anderson. Pakk Album “Ventura”

Written by on April 19, 2019

This week’s Hip Hop Review with Gabe Mendoza features  Anderson. Pakk’s new album, “Ventura.” Pakk’s second release within a single year.

“Ventura” is the fourth album from Anderson. Pakk, and comes just six months after his last release, “Oxnard”. It’s a sharp turn towards more soulful sound, and features both nostalgia and stand out guests (including Andre 3000). As Gabe Mendoza notes, people don’t get a feature on an Anderson. Pakk record without earning their place, he isn’t in it for their name. It’s the talent.

Is it Ketchup, Mild Sauce, or Fuego?

Listen to the full segment:

Here

