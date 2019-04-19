Gabe Mendoza reviews Anderson. Pakk Album “Ventura”

This week’s Hip Hop Review with Gabe Mendoza features Anderson. Pakk’s new album, “Ventura.” Pakk’s second release within a single year.

“Ventura” is the fourth album from Anderson. Pakk, and comes just six months after his last release, “Oxnard”. It’s a sharp turn towards more soulful sound, and features both nostalgia and stand out guests (including Andre 3000). As Gabe Mendoza notes, people don’t get a feature on an Anderson. Pakk record without earning their place, he isn’t in it for their name. It’s the talent.

Is it Ketchup, Mild Sauce, or Fuego?

