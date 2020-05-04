G Herbo Examines Mental Health Crisis In “Intro” Video

Last month, the Chicago native surprised us with “PTSD,” an album unafraid to speak freely about the rapper’s own journey with mental health. With the new video for “Intro” G Herbo depicts the struggles that many inner city youth move through to survive.

G Herbo stripped away the armor of rap music’s typically hyper-masculine and glorification of violence in favor of vulnerability and honesty with his most recent album “PTSD.”

As reported by our friends at NPR Music, rappers often get portrayed as this high and mighty image of masculinity. A figure unfazed by the criminal movement around them. A person unafraid to get business done. But oftentimes, there are many insecurities and mental health trauma building up just within the surface.

“…they look at me like, oh, Herb is tough. He a gangsta. He this. You know what I’m saying? But I’m human. I cry, too,” Herbo told NPR Music.

The new video for “Intro,” PTSD’s opening track, depicts the reality that many youths face growing up in tough communities. Based on Herbo’s own upbringing, he doesn’t stray from showing the real violence and criminal activity he faced. But Herbo does not romanticize it, instead he wants to bring to light the issue of ridding inner city kids from their childhood.

G Herbo’s new track is not an easy watch, but it’s an important one. He wants to advocate for listeners to speak freely about their trials and tribulations with mental health and also urges them to get help when necessary.

Written by Luis Mejía Ahrens