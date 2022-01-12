Brittney Carter by Lauren Washington.

To round out 2021, Vocalo’s digital team is reflecting on the artists and creators who help make our station (and our city) great. Chicago-based rapper Brittney Carter was featured on Vocalo host Bekoe’s “Top 12 Songs” of 2021 playlist with her song “Head High,” featuring B. Lin and Joel Q.

Brittney Carter chatted with Bekoe back in November 2020, following the release of her debut album “As I Am.” Stream the interview below.

Chicago-based artist Brittney Carter is making waves in the modern hip-hop scene – but she’s still the same book-loving, video game-playing person she has always been. On 2020’s As I Am, Carter talks through her own identity and making a name for herself.

Bekoe chats with Brittney Carter about “As I Am,” success and what listeners should take away from her debut album. Hear their conversation below …

