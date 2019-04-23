Free Spirit Media’s The Real Chi learning newsroom empowers young adults to change media narratives in Chicago.

Written by on April 23, 2019

Glenance Green and Lee Edwards of Free Spirit Media

The Real Chi is a learning newsroom program from Free Spirit Media. It’s based in the North Lawndale neighborhood and consists of participants ages 18-25 who report on everything from criminal justice reform to arts and culture. Glenance Green is the Deputy Director of Free Spirit Media and Lee Edwards is the Program Coordinator for The Real Chi. They spoke with Jill Hopkins about the program, its aim to change media narratives and give voices to communities, as well as how to get involved in the program.

Listen to our interview on The Morning AMp:

The Morning AMp airs weekdays 8-10 AM on 91.1 FM (Chi) and streaming on vocalo.org

