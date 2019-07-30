New Music from Roy Kinsey – “Fetish”
Written by ocerza on July 30, 2019
Roy Kinsey’s music is the product of the many different parts of his identity working together to portray his most authentic self.
As a Black Chicagoan, queer person, rapper, and librarian, Roy makes music to share his truth with the world. We saw this commitment to self awareness and discovery in his 2018 album blackie, and this pattern rings true in his latest single “Fetish,” as well.
Listen below as he breaks down the meaning behind the track, which highlights the intersection of racism and sexuality through his own experiences:
.
Watch the music video for “Fetish,” the first single from his upcoming album Kinsey, below:
Stream “Fetish” on Spotify:
Photos Courtesy of Daniel Delgado
