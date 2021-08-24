From festival fashion to up-close-and-personal performances, here’s what we saw at Lollapalooza, Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival and Ruido Fest.

We might have gotten rained out at Summer Smash and nearly trampled by fence-jumpers at Lollapalooza (true story), but that didn’t stop us from enjoying some of our favorite late summer festivals in the city. Check out our visual festival recap below!

Lollapalooza 2021



Tyler, the Creator fans could be spotted sporting his merch all weekend long, but in highest volume before his set on July 30.



tobi lou performs at Lollapalooza’s Lake Shore Stage on Friday, Jul. 30.















Lollapalooza, July 29-Aug. 1, 2021. Photos by Morgan Ciocca.

Ruido Fest 2021

Café Tacvba takes the Ruido Stage as the festival’s final act on Aug. 22.

Chicago’s French Police stepped in for Nampa Básico at the Tecate Stage on Aug. 20.

Union Park is packed with fans of Panteón Rococó for their headlining performance on Aug. 21.

Rosalba Valdez commands the Ruido Stage the afternoon of Aug. 22.

The crowd at Union Park looks like an endless sea of faces the weekend of Ruido Fest.

Rubén Albarrán of Café Tacvba closes out Ruido Fest on Aug. 22.

Lido Pimienta performs at the Ruido Stage on Aug. 22.

Ivy Queen performs at the Ruido Stage before headliners Panteón Rococó the night of Aug. 21.

El Shirota brings the explosion at the Rudio Stage on the festival’s last day, Aug. 22. Ruido Fest, Aug. 20-22, 2021. Photos by Élfego Becerra.

Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash 2021