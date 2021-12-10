Chicago rapper Femdot explores vulnerability on his first album since 2019, Not For Sale.

Growing confident over time as a vocalist and lyricist, Femdot has found the freedom to open up through his music. Not for Sale, released Nov. 9, stands strong in its sincerity as invigorating beats propel each song forward.

“True freedom is being able to be vulnerable without having any regrets,” the rapper told Jill Hopkins in an interview on Dec. 8.

Not For Sale opens with the title track, a chopped and glitchy collaboration with Alex Banin which sets the experimental energetic tone for the whole record. Punchy tracks like “Digits” and “Bussin” stand out for their power and groove, and “Fund/broke[n]interlude” is a moment of softness before jumping back in to the record’s second half. Closing track “Mueen / Pray Pt 2.” is an introspective reflection on death and growing older, and it’s beat switch is the album’s final high point.

Femdot also helps run Delacreme Scholars, a non-profit dedicated to supporting the education and wellbeing of communities of color by providing scholarships to Black and Brown students and artists. They also facilitate donations of groceries, toys and coats to families in need.

In his Dec. 8 conversation with Vocalo afternoon host Jill Hopkins, Femdot broke down some tracks on the new project, working with the non-profit and finding joy in everyday life.

Femdot will perform Not for Sale live on Jan. 16 at the Bottom Lounge — his first headlining Chicago show since 2018. A portion of all ticket sales will go to Delacreme Scholars.

Follow Femdot on Instagram

Interview by Jill Hopkins

Written by Erik Anderson

More from Vocalo: