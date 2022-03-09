Photo courtesy of the artist.

Femdot is set to bring his “Not For Sale” tour back home to Chicago March 11, with openers Alex Banin and Ohana Bam.

Chicago-based rapper Femi Adigun, better known as Femdot, dropped Not For Sale in November 2021 — an album as experimental as it is vulnerable. With added vocals from artists like Alex Banin and theMIND, Not For Sale features occasionally-glitchy, R&B-inspired beats. Throughout the album, Femdot’s delightfully off-kilter flows explore themes of success, love and religion.

The album opens with title track “Not For Sale,” featuring Alex Banin, a collage of stuttering sax loops and vocal samples followed by frantic, yelpy lines from Femdot. He wraps up the track with a quick volley of braggadocious bars, then jumps into the next. “Digits” starts off laid-back, then explodes into a fast-paced banger with an addictive flow and Roland 808 cannons. “Sacreligious/ Pray Part 1” demonstrates the album’s focus on religion, showing how money and success can obstruct both identity and the external world. Over the course of Not For Sale, Femdot transitions from pensive to aggressive to melodic seamlessly, exemplifying the depth of his artistic capabilities.

In December 2021, former Vocalo on-air host Jill Hopkins connected with Femdot 2021 to break down the album and its themes. They also discussed his non-profit, Delacreme Scholars, an organization dedicated to providing resources for students and communities of color in Chicago and abroad. Stream their conversation on Spotify below.

Femdot’s March 11 performance alongside Alex Banin and Ohana Bam will take place at West Loop venue Bottom Lounge. The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CST, with doors at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online, and all ages are welcome.

Follow Femdot on Instagram and stream Not For Sale on all platforms

Written by George Chiligiris

More From Vocalo: