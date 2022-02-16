Mornings host Bekoe picked his favorites from February’s fresh batch of “In Rotation” tracks.

See what he had to say about these five picks and stream the full playlist below…

WemmyMo – “Angel Eyes & Butterflies”

Chicago artist WemmyMo returned with a new project Holding On To Yesterday to start off 2022, and

it’s a four-song EP fulfilled with poetic lyricism and soulful melodies. His single “Angel Eyes & Butterflies” has an angelic sound but in detail, Wemmy shares how certain personality traits can turn a good person bad.

JusSol – “Go Too Far“

Chicago singer/songwriter JusSol just doesn’t miss, and for the latest soulful single, “Go too Far…,” JusSol’s all about making the right decisions and not going overboard when having feelings involved.

Ayo2oonz! – “Southside Shorty” (feat. Keenan Davis)

Chicago native Ayo2oonz! provides us with a smooth tune that focuses on a Southside love story. As you listen, you’ll hear melodic vocals done by Keenan Davis, who laced an intimate but catchy hook.

Heavy Crownz – “Planting“

Hailing from the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. Recording artist, community activist and entrepreneur Heavy Crownz is all about planting seeds and seeing the beauty in their growth. Crownz has an agricultural sound that’s a universal fit the world can appreciate, and he lands in our on-air rotation as well as my top five with this single.

Jibriel – “Close” (feat. Teddy Riley)

Born into a musically-inclined family and raised on the East Side of Detroit, Jabriel is a multi-talented artist that not only writes, but also produces and sings. He lands in our on-air rotation with a rhythmic R&B single that features the one and only Teddy Riley.

Stream the full “In Rotation” playlist on Spotify below!

Written by Bekoe

Introduction by Milo Keranen

