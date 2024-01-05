Fathom DJ’s “Sonic Revival” Celebrates DJs As Tastemakers

After spending time away, the native Chicago DJ and curator Fathom DJ has moved back to the city to revitalize its music scene. Her latest endeavor, Sonic Revival, kicks off Jan. 5 with hopes to emphasize the importance of music curation.

She spoke with Vocalo host Jesse De La Peña about what she has been up to, both in and out of Chicago, and shed light on the new project.

Starting her career spinning tracks at the now-closed Funky Buddha Lounge, then Buddha Bar, Fathom DJ is a respected resident DJ in Chicago, Atlanta and now Washington, D.C. Credited for her discerning musical selections and taste-making, Fathom DJ stands out as a luminary figure in the ever-evolving landscape of music curation in some of the country’s most influential cities for urban culture.

On Friday, Jan. 5, Fathom plans to unveil the weekly event series Sonic Revival. Hosted every Friday, Sonic Revival aims to resurrect the art of tastemaking in music, and re-emphasize the importance of Chicago house music. The project seeks to recreate the spirit of past eras, where DJs were instrumental in introducing wide ranges of music to their audiences, and aspires to counter the current trends in music culture. Fathom, through Sonic Revival, stresses the importance of sound quality, mentorship and fostering a diverse musical environment.

Photo courtesy of Fathom DJ.

“It’s ‘Revival’ because I feel like specificity needs to be made, and we need to revive the idea of being tastemakers from our past,” Fathom remarked. “We’ve always done that, but that’s not quite happening as it pertains to DJs now… We could potentially use Sonic Revival to kind of rebirth that energy of what I think tastemaking is.”

With a lineup featuring seasoned tastemakers like Shon Dervis, Papa G and Vocalo’s own Jesse De La PeñaSonic Revival is set to emerge as a space to resurrect and redefine the sonic experience. The inaugural event will be held at Porkchop (1132 W Grand) on Jan. 5, and Fathom invites all music enthusiasts to join. Fathom recently sat down with Vocalo Radio’s Jesse De La Peña to discuss Sonic Revival, her journey as a DJ and how the scene has shifted over the years.

For more information on Sonic Revival, check out @fathomdj on Instagram.

Interview and audio production by Jesse De La Peña

Written introduction by Blake Hall

