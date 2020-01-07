Vocalo Radio

Oliv Blu Drops “Fall 4 You” Ft. Brittney Carter

January 7, 2020

oliv blu

Oliv Blu teams up with Brittney Carter for a jazzy, loopy, catchy new single “Fall 4 You”

Oliv has been a Vocalo favorite for a minute now, and if you saw her performance at Chi Soul Fest this summer you know exactly why.

Oliv Blu has got pure star power and major league pipes that are on full display in this new track. This outing finds Oliv teaming up with rising MC Brittney Carter as a writer as featuring her vocals.Brittney has long been looking to break into songwriting and, if this track is any indication, it’s something the wordsmith was born to do.

The catchy chorus will have you singing along by the end  “I got a jones in my bones and I think it’s time to let you know, it’s the perfect time to fall.” 

Stream the track exclusively via Oliv’s website below before it streams everywhere next week …

https://www.olivblu.com/music

Written by: Brittney Carter

Arrangement: Oliv Blu and Brittney Carter

The track was produced by Ro Marsalis 

The track was mixed and mastered by: Castleroc Recording Studio 

