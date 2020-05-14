Vocalo Radio

Ephraim Bugumba, Former American Idol Contestant, Returns With Moving New Single

Written by on May 14, 2020

Ephraim Bugumba, formerly known as StoryTeller, became one of the top 50 contestants on the 2018 run of American Idol. Now, he’s back with “StormZ.”

Singing has become more than just a creative outlet for Bugumba. Born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he was just 3 years old when the 1999 massacre at Makobola left more than 600 people dead. He fled with his family and eventually emigrated to the U.S. as a refugee in 2012. As our friends at NPR report, music acted as his oasis.

When you look at Bugumba’s music, you see a raw vulnerability woven in through emotional storytelling and Afro beats. His latest, “StormZ” keeps that earnestness alive in the most addictive of sounds. Until this gorgeous track is released on June 14, you can listen exclusively here:

 

 

For someone who’s led such an extraordinary life, Bugumba manages to create music that not only feels relatable, but also has a unique familiarity about it, like listening to an old friend reassure you everything will be okay.

And “StormZ” comes in at the perfect time to serve as the hopeful, moving pandemic-anthem we kind of need right now. Overtop of stirring percussion and a swelling gospel choir, he pleads to believe life can be more, even if it’s never been for the taking. “Tell me I was bold enough to turn back/ Wishing we were strong enough to let go,” the choir begs. “But this is who we are./ This is where we stand:/ Stuck in the middle/ Lost in the riddle.”

Follow Ephraim on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter!

Written By Shelby Kluver

