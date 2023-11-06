Director Raven Jackson On Sound Design, Black Love Stories & ‘All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt’

Director and writer Raven Jackson sat down with Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder to discuss her feature film All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt.

During the Chicago International Film Festival in October, resident film critic Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder viewed a screening of Raven Jackson’s 2023 film All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt — and had the chance to speak with the director herself. The two discussed the intricacies of sound design, Black love stories and more.

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt is a story of the love, heartbreak and personal growth of a Black woman in Mississippi. The film stars Charleen McClure, Kaylee Nicole Johnson, Reginald Helms Jr. and Moses Ingram.

To celebrate upcoming limited screenings of the film, Reggie Ponder has released the second part of his interview with director and writer Raven Jackson. Listen to the first part of the interview here.

Find limited showtimes for All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt on the official film site. Raven Jackson’s short films Nettles and A Guide To Breathing Underwater are available on the Criterion Channel.

FOLLOW REGGIE “THE REEL CRITIC” PONDER ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Interview and audio production by Reggie Ponder

Introduction written by Abigail Harrison

More from Vocalo: