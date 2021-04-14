The world of Chicago hip hop is constantly refreshed by the constant arrival of new faces and new talents brimming with novel ideas. Chicago-native Easley Person is part of the latest vanguard, taking the Chicago sound and injecting it with his own dynamic style and infectious flair. His latest release “B-Side” is featured in our Poised To Break Through playlist.

We virtually sat down with Easley Person to talk about his creative process and his deep connections to his family and to his city.

Photo courtesy of the artist.

Give us a little background about yourself. Where are you from? Where do you live now?

I’m from North Lawndale. I currently still live in Chicago.

When did you decide to start pursuing music? Why?

I’ve always pursued music because of my love for creating it, but I fully went for it about five years ago.

What music did you grow up listening to? Is there a specific song, album or artist which sticks out to you as a particularly important influence?

I listened to all genres but mostly hip-hop. It’s really difficult to name one or even three; but Kanye, OutKast and The Police.

How did you come up with your stage name? Did you have many others before this one?

“Easley Person” is my first and only. Family is a very important thing in my life and I am a product of their love, so my approach started with that. Both my grandmothers on either side of the family are named Emma, so I went with their last names and put them both together.

Photo courtesy of the artist.

Can you share some of your creative process with us? Is there a particular place you go to get inspired?

No particular place I have to go to to get inspired — music can be made anywhere for me.

My creative process usually starts when I hear a beat and occasionally when I’m alone in the shower or just vibing. I love it dimly lit. Less light means less for me to look at and more for me to think about.

How did the single “B-Side” come together?

I heard the beat and felt the vibe of being with a certain woman, and I just put the story together. I know a lot of people could vibe with that bass, so I let the beat play and it was easy [after] finding that melody to just coast from there.

Who are three artists you can’t stop listening to right now?

Right now I’ve been listening to Buena Vista Social Club a lot. I’m late to that party but I’m glad I found them. Also Poo Shiesty and Lil Durk.

Are there any artists you hope to one day collaborate with? What kind of music do you think you would make?

I would love to work with Lil Uzi, Kanye, Future and Chance The Rapper. Hip-hop would be the genre and I know it would be some timeless music.

Photo courtesy of the artist.

Music, both sonically and systemically, has evolved over the years. In some cases, old trends have made comebacks. In others, new ones are forming. Where do you see music going in the future? What do you think it’ll sound like? How do you think we’ll be listening?

In the future, hip-hop will definitely evolve with the same base we have in the culture. Different tools and ways to create because technology is growing will give more ways to create dope music. Hopefully, we will be listening to it live again, and not just through headphones and car speakers.

Do you have anything on the horizon you want to share with us? Anything to be on the lookout for?

I have three new songs coming out soon called “Talk Yo Shit,” “Most High” and “Serenade,” all with music videos my team and I are working on now.

Interview edited for length and clarity by Morgan Ciocca.

