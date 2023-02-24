Durand Bernarr Is Stepping Into The Spotlight

After the release of his second album, Wanderlust, Durand Bernarr is interacting with fans in a new way — and headlining his first solo tour. He sat down with Vocalo morning host Bekoe and production intern Joshua X. Miller to discuss his artistic evolution.

“We don’t do humble over here. We do grateful.” – Durand Bernarr

Durand Bernarr is no stranger to giving listeners a show to remember. Starting his career doing covers on YouTube, Bernarr has gone on to collaborate with big-name artists including Ari Lennox, KAYTRANADA, Anderson. Paak and Tweet, has frequently sung backup for the queen of neo-soul, Erykah Badu, and (as a teenager) assisted Earth, Wind & Fire with their live sound production.

Durand Bernarr talking to Bekoe and Joshua X. Miller in the Vocalo studios on February 24. Morgan Ciocca/Vocalo

The child of a music director and audio engineer, music is second nature for Bernarr. His father was engineered for artists including Earth, Wind & Fire, Jay-Z and Whitney Houston, and his mother was a professional music teacher and vocal coach. Bernarr once posted on Instagram a video of himself as a baby, held by his father, who was busy recording vocals in a studio session. With his wealth of experiences (including a world tour supporting Erykah Badu), Bernarr is now ready to embark on his first-ever solo tour.

“Music took me serious before I did.” – Durand Bernarr

Known for his big vocals, skating moves and hilarious moments on his social media accounts, Bernarr’s art from the beginning has stayed true to his musical upbringing — with powerful lyrics and dynamic vocals on every track he releases. His “Wanderlust” tour, named after his second studio album Wanderlust, is stopping at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall for a sold-out show on Friday, February 24.

He’s also hosting a Wanderlust roller skating pop-up at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Roller Skating and Bowling Center the evening of February 25, and tickets for that event are still available.

Bekoe, Durand Bernarr and Joshua X. Miller in front of Vocalo’s signature Sentrock mural, outside the Vocalo studio on February 24. Morgan Ciocca/Vocalo

The afternoon of his Lincoln Hall performance, Durand Bernarr and his team stopped by the Vocalo studios to sit down with morning host Bekoe and production intern Joshua X. Miller. The trio discussed his tour, early influences growing up in Cleveland and the importance of setting boundaries. The artist also chatted about meaningful listener interactions, and answered some rapid fire questions.

Interview conducted by Bekoe and Joshua X. Miller

Audio editing and production by Bekoe

Photography by Morgan Ciocca

Written introduction by Joshua X. Miller and Morgan Ciocca

