In 2013, entrepreneur and brewer Drew Fox opened 18th Street Brewery, the first Black-owned brewery in Indiana. Since then, the operation has grown exponentially and Fox has become an integral member of the community.

18th Street, which had its origins as Fox’s home brewery in 2010, has since expanded into the second largest brewery in Northwest Indiana, with the addition of a brewpub, taproom, full-service kitchen, craft cocktail bar, distillery and more. Like many business owners, Fox faced challenges throughout the past year — but he and his wife, an emergency room nurse, came up with a creative way to help the struggling community.

During the height of the pandemic, Fox decided to stop distilling spirits and use his facilities to produce something in much greater demand: hand sanitizer. His efforts, aided by donor support, helped hospitals, police and first responders throughout the Chicagoland area stay sanitized.

Drew Fox virtually met with with Vocalo mornings host and his cousin, Bekoe, to discuss giving back to the community, business ownership and the love of beer.

More from Vocalo: