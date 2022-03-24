Dreamer Isioma performed for COLORSxSTUDIOS with “Sunset Drive,” a standout track from debut album Goodnight Dreamer, on Thursday.

Announced Wednesday, the performance premiered on YouTube at noon Thursday to a virtual audience. Within an hour after its premiere, the video accumulated more than 2,000 views.

COLORSxSTUDIO, or just COLORS, is a German music performance series started in February 2016 to showcase emerging artists. With a signature minimalist aesthetic based around colors, their YouTube channel has more than 5 million subscribers and more than 2 billion collective views. Each artist’s performance takes place in an empty, solid color room — often, as with Isioma’s performance, with only a microphone hanging from the ceiling.

Isioma’s backdrop color was a warm light brown, a contrast from the bright purples and blues of Goodnight Dreamer. They sang from the heart as the instrumental for “Sunset Drive” rang out behind them, staying planted around the microphone with plush clouds (a nod to their album cover) smiling at their feet.

“Sunset Drive” for COLORS (@colorsxstudios) out now ! 🏎☀️💭 i’m just tryna rep chicago, nigeria, nonbinary folk, black youth, the list goes on… thanks for getting me here pic.twitter.com/Jxahjqc2Ed — dreamer 🌟 (@dreamerisioma) March 24, 2022

Dreamer Isioma received praise for Goodnight Dreamer from Billboard, NME, MTV, The Chicago Reader, the Fader and The Chicago Tribune, to name a few. The album follows “Dreamer,” the character, as they explore space, time, love and identity, touching on genres like Afrobeats, hip-hop, R&B, ‘50s rock and ‘70s funk.

“I want to travel through the history of humanity through music,” Isioma told Vocalo in February. “That was kind of, like, my goal.”

Goodnight Dreamer is available for streaming on all platforms and their performance of “Sunset Drive” for COLORS is streaming on YouTube.

Stream Dreamer Isioma’s February interview with Vocalo here.

Written by Morgan Ciocca

