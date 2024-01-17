Chicago’s DRAMA Duo Brings The Heat To The Salt Shed

Chicago-based electronic duo DRAMA is gearing up for their first performance of the year at The Salt Shed on Jan. 20, alongside fellow Chicago hard-hitters Ric Wilson, Derrick Carter and Terry Hunter.

The duo — producer and keyboardist Na’el Shehade and vocalist Via Rosa — sat down with Vocalo Radio host Nudia Hernandez to discuss the upcoming performance, plus new releases and more.

From their onstage choreography to their captivating melodies and heartfelt lyrics, DRAMA’s authenticity is reflected in every facet of their artistry. Before they joined forces, producer Na’el Shehade and vocalist Via Rosa were each in the throes of their own solo endeavors; but for the past decade, they’ve been navigating the music scene together as the independent duo.

“It’s a best friendship that has grown over the years, and doing business with your best friend can be hard at times,” Shehade expressed. “But nothing great comes easy, so if it’s great, it’s gotta be hard along the way. And that’s kind of how we’ve conditioned ourselves.”

Characterized as a dynamic blend of electro and dance infused with raw energy, DRAMA’s music is a testament to the creative mastery of both Shehade and Rosa. Shehade’s intricate production and instrumentals complement Rosa’s vocals, allowing them to take center stage as the duo’s primary instrument.

When performing in front of an audience, DRAMA’s music sounds a bit different than on recording. This is because Shehade re-produces all of their songs for the live sets to give fans a new experience.

“Everything’s a little more up-tempo, it’s more driven,” Shehade explained. “It still has the original vibes, but it’s a little bit faster and a little bit more produced for live. You have to produce things differently for live and for your albums.”

“The last thing you want to do when you go to a show is just stand there and stare at somebody performing,” Rosa noted in agreement. “We’re trying to blow your mind.”

DRAMA’s performances cater to both intimate venues and high-energy festival crowds — and even virtual performances toward the onset of the pandemic. Though the band made their Lollapalooza debut in 2021, they emerged strongest on the festival circuit in 2023 with performances at Coachella, Summerfest and Lightning In A Bottle, not to mention playing shows around the U.S. and Europe.

2023 was also a strong year for the duo musically. Their November EP Till We Die stretched their creative boundaries and established sound, especially through lead single “Tighten It Up.”

“[‘Tighten It Up’] was the perfect song to drop at the beginning of the year,” Rosa said. “I felt like it was a kick in everybody’s face, anybody who was doubting us over the pandemic or thought, ‘Oh, I don’t know about them.’ I was like, ‘No. Move out the way. We’re here.’”

“It was a scary record to put out, because it was different than all the other DRAMA records that we’ve put out in the past, but it made the most sense,” Shehade remarked. “As an artist, you have to push those boundaries, you know?”

DRAMA is set to kick off the new year with a new tour in support of the EP starting Jan. 19, and will play a hometown show at The Salt Shed on Jan. 20. The duo says the event will blend old and new school as they share the stage with several fellow Chicagoans: funk hip-hop artist Ric Wilson, DJ Terry Hunter, DJ and producer Derrick Carter and DJ Emmaculate.

“It’ll be a nice little homecoming, an official homecoming,” Rosa remarked.

Doors open for DRAMA’s show at 7 p.m. on Jan. 20 inside the Salt Shed (1357 N Elston Ave, Chicago); Tickets start at $35. Find more information on the venue’s website.

Interview produced by Nudia Hernandez, edited by Blake Hall

Video filmed and edited by Morgan Ciocca

Written introduction by Morgan Ciocca and Blake Hall

Photos by Morgan Ciocca

