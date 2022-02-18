DRAMA’s Don’t Wait Up EP brings “all the feels.”

Chicago electro-soul duo DRAMA just dropped a stack of captivating new tracks with Feb. 18 EP Don’t Wait Up. Half of the songs — “3AM,” “Dark Rain” and “Don’t Hold Back” — were released as singles earlier this month, and all six tracks on the EP are equal parts moody, danceable and everything we love about DRAMA.

“We wrote these songs during the early days of the pandemic and they move through alllll of the feels,” DRAMA tweeted about the EP in January. “Can’t wait for you to hear.”

The duo certainly wasn’t lying. “3AM” is a summery bop about unrequited love with a super-infectious chorus, and “Monte Carlo” satisfies with expansive piano chords over Via Rosa’s velvety vocals. Closing track “I Do” wraps up the EP’s themes of dissatisfying relationships and difficulties finding love in its elegant, minimal composition.

The duo also released stunning music videos for Don’t Wait Up‘s three singles, all vibrant and colorful… and incorporate as much dancing as you’ll be doing once you hear this EP.

Listen to DRAMA’s Don’t Wait Up EP now on all platforms.

Written by George Chiligiris

