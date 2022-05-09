Domingos En Vocalo host Rocío Santos chatted with Helado Negro, the solo project of musician and multi-instrumentalist Roberto Carlos Lange, performing tonight at Thalia Hall.

In this conversation, Helado Negro talks about some of the songs on his latest album Far In on label 4AD and his latest single “Ya no estoy aquí,” based on the main character of the 2019 Mexican film of the same name directed by Fernando Frías. Helado Negro also shares his experience working with Chicagoan singer-songwriter KAINA for the song “Blue,” from her March album It Was A Home.

Listen to their conversation on Spotify and Apple Podcasts below, and tune in to Domingos En Vocalo on 91.1 FM Sundays to hear more.

Conversamos con el músico Helado Negro, Roberto Lange, sobre su último álbum Far In, su nuevo single “Ya no estoy aquí,” su colaboración con KAINA y su próximo concierto en Chicago.

Written by Rocío Santos

Audio production by Rocío Santos

