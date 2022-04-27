Domingos En Vocalo host Rocío Santos chatted with Oaxaca director Ángeles Cruz, whose debut feature film was chosen for screening at the Chicago Latino Film Festival.

Ángeles Cruz made her directorial debut with 2021’s Nudo Mixteco, earning herself a spot at the 38th annual Chicago Latino Film Festival as one of the first featured female directors from Oaxaca, Mexico. Cruz worked with local actors from the area for Nudo Mixteco, which centers on Mixteca women, or indigenous women from the state of Oaxaca. These details and more illustrate the powerful and particular representation depicted in Cruz’s debut film.

Domingos host Rocío Santos got the chance to speak virtually with Cruz before the premiere of Nudo Mixteco at the festival. The two discuss Cruz’s interest in cinema, her migration experience to Mexico City and the origins and making of her first feature film.

Listen to their conversation on Spotify below, and tune in to 91.1 FM on Sundays to hear more.

A días del estreno de “Nudo mixteco” en el Chicago Latino Film Festival, Ángeles Cruz, actriz, directora y guionista originaria de Oaxaca, nos cuenta sobre su interés en el cine, su experiencia de migración a la Ciudad de México, los origenes y la realización de su ópera prima. Producción, conducción y edición: Rocío Santos. Música: Pasatono – “Alambres”.

Interview by Rocío Santos

Introduction by Ari Mejia

