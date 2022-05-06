Domingos En Conversación: Audry Funk, Rap Con Espiritu Autogestivo
Written by Vocalo Radio on May 6, 2022
Domingos En Vocalo host Rocío Santos chatted with pioneer Mexican rapper Audry Funk, who will make her Chicago debut on Saturday at the 2022 Sor Juana Festival, presented by the National Museum of Mexican Art.
In this conversation, Audry Funk discusses her migration from México to NYC, her early days in the hip-hop scene in Puebla, her 2017 album Autogestión y Resistencia, details on her upcoming album Upsilon Scorpii, self-care, mental health and her thoughts on the current rise of femicides in her native México. Audry also shares her latest singles, and music recommendations of female artists featured in her radio show, La Calle Suena A Ellas (Convoy Network).
Listen to their conversation on Spotify and Apple Podcasts below, and tune in to Domingos En Vocalo on 91.1 FM Sundays to hear more.
Conversamos con Audry Funk, una de las figuras pioneras del rap mexicano. Audry nos lleva a sus origenes, sus comienzos en la cultura del reggae y el rap, su migración de Puebla a EEUU, detalles de su próximo álbum Upsilon Scorpii, el autocuidado, y otras reflexiones, entre música de su trayectoria y recomendaciones de su programa #LaCalleSuenaAEllas.
Follow Domingos En Vocalo on Twitter and Instagram
Follow Rocío Santos on Twitter and Instagram
Follow Audry Funk on Twitter and Instagram, and stream her music on Spotify below.
Written, interviewed and produced by Rocío Santos
