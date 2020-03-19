Vocalo Radio

DJ Charlie’s Latest Mix Isn’t Shy About His Love For All Genres …

Written by on March 19, 2020

dj_charlie.jpg

Photo Credit: Tony Martin

The type of genre-loving mix we can all get behind right now by none other than resident DJ Charlie

DJ Charlie’s been spinning records since 1985. After being raised on house music, he’s maintained his love for disco and believes there’s a place for all music…if you blend it right.

He takes us on a musical journey in his latest mix featuring some Jazzy, Soulful & Latin grooves with a touch of Old School 80’s Dance & House music.

Catch Charlie on the “Friday Night DJ Series” (Every 2nd Friday) along with DJs: All The Way Kay, Cut Cuz, Step, Big Once & Sadie Woods hosted by Jesse De La Pena.

6pm-12am CST on 91.1FM and on www.vocalo.org/player

