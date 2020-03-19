DJ Charlie’s Latest Mix Isn’t Shy About His Love For All Genres …

Photo Credit: Tony Martin

The type of genre-loving mix we can all get behind right now by none other than resident DJ Charlie …

DJ Charlie’s been spinning records since 1985. After being raised on house music, he’s maintained his love for disco and believes there’s a place for all music…if you blend it right.

He takes us on a musical journey in his latest mix featuring some Jazzy, Soulful & Latin grooves with a touch of Old School 80’s Dance & House music.

Catch Charlie on the “Friday Night DJ Series” (Every 2nd Friday) along with DJs: All The Way Kay, Cut Cuz, Step, Big Once & Sadie Woods hosted by Jesse De La Pena.

6pm-12am CST on 91.1FM and on www.vocalo.org/player