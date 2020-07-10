Dinner Party Releases Debut Album

Some of the greatest Hip Hop minds of today have joined together to bring us the newly formed supergroup Dinner Party. Their self-titled debut album is shaping up to be Hip Hop’s next big hit.

Back in June, Terrace Martin, Kamasi Washington, 9th Wonder and Robert Glasper surprised the world with the announcement of their upcoming collaboration. Coming together under the name Dinner Party, they released a single track “Freeze Tag,” teasing their upcoming July release of a full-length album. But Dinner Party’s self-titled new project is here, and we can’t stop listening.

Combining some of the greatest, award-winning, talented and inspired minds in Hip Hop can sometimes be a double-edged sword, with competing visions and clashing egos interfering with the music making process. However, Dinner Party walks through the door without pretense or condescension. The collaboration takes directly from its namesake, focusing on the jovial gathering of friends enjoying each other’s company and creativity, making a project that can only last with everyone’s joint support.

The seven-track album is a doubly a throwback and an anthem to classic Hip Hop, pushing boundaries between Jazz, Soul and Rap, creating a sound that is as comforting as it is unique. But Dinner Party’s production, though nigh-perfect, is all held together by one thing: heart. All four artists have given us a piece of themselves with this album, and all their influences come out clear as a bell throughout.

If this is a glimpse into the potential of Dinner Party’s future, their supergroup star status is well-deserved, and sure to be recorded in the annals of Hip Hop.

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens