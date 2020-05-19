Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

DELAPENA LIVE! (May 15th Edition)

Written by on May 19, 2020

DELAPENA LIVE 05.05.20 tues GG 2

Jesse De La Peña is our DJ guru, he’s been a pivotal part of Chicago’s dance and hip hop scenes for decades.

Every Tuesday he takes over Vocalo’s Twitter for a live DJ set spanning genres, vibes, and energy levels. 

This week’s set featured Jazz,  R&B, Acid Jazz,  Hip Hop, Soul, Reggae, Latin, Italo Disco,  Afro beat,  Rock & Funk. There was music by Dave Brubeck, Gil Scott Herron, Amy Winehouse, Soft Cell, Freddie Gibbs feat. Black Thought, David Bowie, Audioslave, James Brown, and  Mark Ronson feat. Daniel Merriweather to name a few.

Give the two hour set a listen below:

Written by: Jesse De La Peña

Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like
0

Bianca Shaw Comes Back With “Love Goes”

May 20, 2020

0

Stream Prince’s Classic 1985 “Prince and The Revolution Live” Concert In Full …

May 20, 2020

0

Chicago Duo Mother Nature Ask The Big Questions On New EP “Portalz”

May 20, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

Charli XCX Brings Us Gritty, Quarantine Brilliance On “how i’m feeling now”

Thumbnail
Previous post

Same Old New School 6: Hip-Hop Tax, Ice Cube, Luda Vs. Nelly & More!

Thumbnail