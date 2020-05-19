DELAPENA LIVE! (May 15th Edition)

Jesse De La Peña is our DJ guru, he’s been a pivotal part of Chicago’s dance and hip hop scenes for decades.

Every Tuesday he takes over Vocalo’s Twitter for a live DJ set spanning genres, vibes, and energy levels.

This week’s set featured Jazz, R&B, Acid Jazz, Hip Hop, Soul, Reggae, Latin, Italo Disco, Afro beat, Rock & Funk. There was music by Dave Brubeck, Gil Scott Herron, Amy Winehouse, Soft Cell, Freddie Gibbs feat. Black Thought, David Bowie, Audioslave, James Brown, and Mark Ronson feat. Daniel Merriweather to name a few.

Give the two hour set a listen below:

Written by: Jesse De La Peña