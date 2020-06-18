Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

DELAPENA LIVE 06.03.20

Written by on June 18, 2020

DELAPENA LIVE! 06.03.20

This week DJ Jesse De La Pena takes us on a much needed musical journey! Open format.. Downtempo, Electronic, Soul, Funk, Hip Hop, Latin, Mariachi, Cumbia, House, New Wave, Jazz & Nu Jazz.

Oddisee, Bjork, The Soul Surfers, The Roots, Richie Phoe, El Michaels Affair, Bajka, Mariachi Mexico, Afro Festival, Coppola feat. 2 Strange, Marbert Rocel, Peven Everett, Moodena, Fusik, Morgan Geist (Metro Area), Bronski Beat, Robert Gorl, Somos, New Order, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Marc Almond, Oddisee, Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart, Koop, Gil Scott Herron, Kan Sano & Jazzanova feat Ben Westbeech.

Every Tuesday 8-10pm CST @Vocalo (Twitter & Periscope) replay Thursday (3-5pm CST) & Saturdays (6-8pm CST) photo: @rachelcarlos_

 

Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like
0

Fill Vocalo’s 15 Day Song Challenge Out With Us

June 16, 2020

0

Is This The End For ‘Urban’ Music?

June 16, 2020

0

Same Old New School 9: RTJ4, Bruce Lee, And Dave Chappelle

June 16, 2020

Continue reading

Previous post

Fill Vocalo’s 15 Day Song Challenge Out With Us

Thumbnail