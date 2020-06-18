DELAPENA LIVE! 06.03.20

This week DJ Jesse De La Pena takes us on a much needed musical journey! Open format.. Downtempo, Electronic, Soul, Funk, Hip Hop, Latin, Mariachi, Cumbia, House, New Wave, Jazz & Nu Jazz.

Oddisee, Bjork, The Soul Surfers, The Roots, Richie Phoe, El Michaels Affair, Bajka, Mariachi Mexico, Afro Festival, Coppola feat. 2 Strange, Marbert Rocel, Peven Everett, Moodena, Fusik, Morgan Geist (Metro Area), Bronski Beat, Robert Gorl, Somos, New Order, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Marc Almond, Oddisee, Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart, Koop, Gil Scott Herron, Kan Sano & Jazzanova feat Ben Westbeech.

Every Tuesday 8-10pm CST @Vocalo (Twitter & Periscope) replay Thursday (3-5pm CST) & Saturdays (6-8pm CST) photo: @rachelcarlos_