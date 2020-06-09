Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

DELAPENA LIVE! 05.26.20

Written by on June 9, 2020

DELAPENA LIVE! 05.26.20

Music by DJ Center & Sly5thAve. Feat. Thalma De Freitas, Willie Henderson & the Soul Explosions, Saucy Lady, Boogie Nite, Tom Tom Club, Jay West & Manual Sahagun feat Cody Chesnutt, Dee Lite, Pal Joey, Atjazz, Stevie Wonder, Coldcut feat. Lisa Stansfield, DJ Spinna feat. Shaun Escoffery, Kraftwerk, Change, DJ Kon, Coppola feat. 2 Strange, HP Vince & Dave Letherman, Turbojazz, Herbert, Social Lovers, Roman Flügel, Alexi Delano Feat. Robert Manos, JT Donaldson, 808 State, Kasso, New Order, Culture Club, Ministry, The Clash, Gnarles Barkley, Syl Johnson, The Ins Vs Fleur Earth & Visioneers.

Every Tuesday on @Vocalo (Twitter & Periscope) replay on Vocalo 91.1fm Thursdays (3-5pm CST) & Saturdays (6-8pm CST) photo: Tony Martin

Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like
0

Bekoe’s Top 5 Honorable Mentions For June

June 9, 2020

0

June New Music Monday: Honorable Mentions

June 9, 2020

Bekoe's Top 5 Honorable Mentions For June
0

In Rotation: Jill Hopkins Top 5 Local Songs for June

June 8, 2020

Continue reading

Previous post

Bekoe’s Top 5 Honorable Mentions For June

Thumbnail