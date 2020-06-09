DELAPENA LIVE! 05.26.20

Music by DJ Center & Sly5thAve. Feat. Thalma De Freitas, Willie Henderson & the Soul Explosions, Saucy Lady, Boogie Nite, Tom Tom Club, Jay West & Manual Sahagun feat Cody Chesnutt, Dee Lite, Pal Joey, Atjazz, Stevie Wonder, Coldcut feat. Lisa Stansfield, DJ Spinna feat. Shaun Escoffery, Kraftwerk, Change, DJ Kon, Coppola feat. 2 Strange, HP Vince & Dave Letherman, Turbojazz, Herbert, Social Lovers, Roman Flügel, Alexi Delano Feat. Robert Manos, JT Donaldson, 808 State, Kasso, New Order, Culture Club, Ministry, The Clash, Gnarles Barkley, Syl Johnson, The Ins Vs Fleur Earth & Visioneers.

Every Tuesday on @Vocalo (Twitter & Periscope) replay on Vocalo 91.1fm Thursdays (3-5pm CST) & Saturdays (6-8pm CST) photo: Tony Martin