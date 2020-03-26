DJ SET: DELAPENA LIVE! 03.25.20

Kick back and relax to the latest edition of DELAPENA LIVE! 03.25.20

A perfect mix to help you get up, shake a leg, and blast away that cabin fever.

Featuring the music of Manu Dibango, Bacoa Rhythm & Steel Band, The Love Unlimited Orchestra, All Natural, Nightmares On Wax feat. De La Soul, Eric B & Rakin, Mark De Clive-Lowe, Jimmy Castor, Larry Levan, Young Disciples, DJ Spinna, Brand New Heavies, Up Front, Richie Rich, Talking Heads, George Benson, Ten City, Joe Claussell, Mateo & Matos, Roy Ayers, MAW, Moby, Depeche Mode & Data.

Happy listening!