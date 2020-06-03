Vocalo Radio

DELAPENA LIVE 05.19.20

Written by on June 3, 2020

JDLP BGL 25 A Tony Martin

DELAPENA LIVE 05.19.20

D’Angelo & the Vanguard, The Sweet Inspirations, Mayer Hawthorne, Emily King feat. Nortious Big, Loose Ends, People Under The Stairs, Chicken Scratch, DJ Spinna & Kryminul, Flipout, Beatie Boys, Joni Mitchell, Alabama Shakes, New Order, Bruce Johnston, Kamal The Abstract (QTip), Luther Vandross, A Certain Ratio, Michael Jackson & the Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder & Michael Jackson, Kool & The Gang, Hamilton Bohannon, Jack Jones, Janet Jackson, William DeVaughn, Dr. Buzzard’s Savannah Band, Roy Ayers, Crown Heights Affair, Grace Jones, Amy Winehouse, The Specials, Finley Quaye, Ramsey Lewis Trio, Ella Fitzgerald, Jorgen Ingmann & Can.

DJ Jesse De La Pena Every Tuesday on @Vocalo (Twitter & Periscope) replay on Vocalo 91.1fm Thursdays (3-5pm CST) & Saturdays (6-8pm CST) photo: Tony Martin

 

 

 

